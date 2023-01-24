The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will be writing to sheep farmers who have chosen scanning as their option for year one of the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS).

As reported by Agriland in December of 2022, there was “flexibility” going to be given to farmers, as many will have scanned their flock of ewes prior to the scheme’s commencement date of February 1, 2023.

This message was reaffirmed at a recent sheep seminar in Co. Roscommon on Thursday (January 23) where Teagasc’s James Kelly said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will be writing to farmers who have chosen scanning as their year 1 option.

Kelly said: “Most of the farmers here tonight are operating mid-season lambing flocks and as such will be scanning ewes this time of the year.

“So for those that selected scanning as an option you will be doing that as part of the old the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) as the new SIS isn’t starting until February 1.

“If you selected the scanning option now under the SIS, the DAFM will write to you saying that you can select a different option just for year one.

“Those scanning ewes now is for the SWS that’s just going out. Many of you will have selected the scanning option going forward for the SIS.

“As you will have scanned already by February 1, and obviously won’t be scanning them again, the department will write to you and give you the option of choosing a different option for just year one.”