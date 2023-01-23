The current spell of dry weather will provide tillage farmers with an opportunity to complete spraying programmes that were started before Christmas.

According to Teagasc, weed control has still to be carried out on some crops with some winter oilseed rape crops yet to receive their main herbicide application.

The important issue here is that Kerb or Astrokerb must be applied by the end of January.

Spraying

Many winter barley crops are now in the mid-tillering stage and so most of the traditional autumn herbicides are now not an option.

Many have a latest application date of GS24. So grass weed control at this stage will be poor. Winter wheat crops still have options for weed control where grasses are an issue.

Aphid populations so far in 2022/2023 seem to be quite low. As a consequence, applications of insecticides would appear not to be needed, according to Teagasc.

However, in previous years, trials have shown responses to January applications of insecticides where none were applied in the autumn; where there was an autumn application a second insecticide will not give increased control.

High risk sites are most likely to give a response in this regard.

Light leaf spot is a disease that can spread very quickly in winter oilseed rape crops if left untreated. So now is a good time to start to take leaf samples to see if there are any infections especially if no fungicide was applied in autumn.

Soil samples

Teagasc advisors are actively encouraging all tillage farmers to prepare a nutrient management plan for the farm. The first step in this process is the carrying out of up-to-date soil tests.

Phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) can be omitted at Index 4 on all cereal crops. Growers should ensure that pH levels are correct to optimise nutrient uptake.

P and K should be incorporated in the soil for spring cereals at Index 1 and 2. If organic manures are available, they should be specifically targeted at lower index soils.

Meanwhile, Teagasc’s 2023 National Tillage Conference takes place on Wednesday, January 25.

The event will provide attending delegates with a unique opportunity to gauge the latest research taking place at Teagasc Oak Park and internationally.

Topics to be addressed include: Cereal disease management; a BYDV update; future added value opportunities in the plant protein space; and integrated weed management options for the future.