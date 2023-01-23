ESB Networks has today (Monday, January 23) launched its ‘Networks for Net Zero Strategy’ which outlines its commitment to futureproofing Ireland’s electricity network and making the country’s goal of ‘net zero’ by 2050 a reality.

The strategy will underpin an energy transition that will enable electricity customers to adopt new technologies, products and services in the decade ahead, changing how they generate, store and consume electricity, according to ESB Networks.

In order to meet the changing needs of society and to achieve climate action targets, ESB Networks has set out an estimated €10 billion euro investment to 2030 to develop a smarter and more flexible electricity network.

The plan will be a key component of delivering a clean electric future and supporting the connection of renewables.

It will also meet the anticipated increased demand for electricity in Ireland as a result of growth in industry, new housing projects and the electrification of transport and heating, according to the company.

It will involve working collaboratively with all stakeholders towards a net zero future, powered by clean electricity.

ESB Networks strategy

ESB Networks will be recruiting a significant number of people over the next five years to drive delivery of the strategy.

The strategy will also mean further developing global supply chain and contractor partner relationships.

The Networks for Net Zero Strategy will:

Enable 9 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind, 8GW of solar, and at least 5GW of offshore wind;

Deliver capability to manage up to 30% of all electricity demand flexibly;

Deliver a smart distribution network through ESB Networks’ National Networks, Local Connections programme;

Connect renewable generation to enable up to 80% of decarbonised electricity;

Support government commitments under the Housing for All programme by connecting more than 300,000 new homes by 2030.

Environment minister, Eamon Ryan

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said: “We are at a critical juncture in the climate crisis. Every energy group, company or organisation that I meet, I tell them that the grid is key to our renewable future.

“I welcome ESB Networks’ ambitious strategy launched today as it outlines a clear roadmap of how our electricity system will play a key role in Ireland’s transition to net zero and address climate change challenges.

“Building on its strong legacy, the ESB Networks’ strategy recognises the importance of developing an electricity network that is prepared and equipped to adapt to meet the changing needs of Irish homes, farms and businesses and enable the decarbonisation of the Irish economy and society,” the minister added.

“I welcome in particular the planned multi-billion euro investment and significant recruitment drive to ensure our climate action targets are delivered upon.”

ESB Networks managing director, Nicholas Tarrant added: “Our Networks for Net Zero Strategy highlights ESB Networks’ leading role and commitment to delivering on the government’s Climate Action Plan targets for 2025 and 2030.

“This strategy also commits ESB Networks to delivering a Net Zero Ready Distribution Network by 2040.

“This will accommodate high levels of renewable generation to provide clean electricity which will be used to replace fossil fuels wherever possible and enable the decarbonisation of Irish society,” Tarrant added.