Last Saturday (January 21) saw the clearance sale of Maguire Agri Contracts of Co. Tyrone, a firm that decided to restructure its business making much of the agricultural equipment surplus to requirements.

Around 100 lots of machinery and spares went under the hammer with brisk bidding from both the floor and online; with no reserve all lots went home with a new owner.

Tractors and machinery

Maguire Agri Contracts obviously believed in keeping its fleet up to date and was described as being in excellent condition by the auctioneers. The oldest machine was a 10-year-old JCB loader, the rest were eight years or less. The later of the two loaders, a JCB 419S with a 50km/h transmission made €114,155

The table below shows the hammer price for tractors and powered machines, VAT, commission or fees are not included.

The auction was held in pounds sterling, the price shown here being Euroauction’s conversion to euro on the day. Year Hammer price (€) Krone Big M 450 2022 228,310 Claas Jaguar 970 2018 171,232 Claas Jaguar 950 2015 142,694 John Deere 6250R 2021 171,232 John Deere 6155M (choice of three) 2018 57,077 John Deere 6145R 2018 60,502 John Deere 6145R 2016 48,515 Massey Ferguson 7726 2017 47,945 JCB419S rigid loader 2020 114,155 JCB 416S rigid loader 2013 57,077 JCB TM320S articulated telehandler 2015 48,515 JCB TM320WM articulated telehandler 2015 37,100 Prices paid for tractors and machinery

The Krone Big M 450 was obviously the star of the show and it eventually crept up to the £200,000 (sterling) barrier, but went no further.

The Krone Big M was the star of the show and found a buyer at €228,310

A difference of 205hp and three years saw a surprisingly small gap of €28,538 between the Jaguar 970 and 950 self-propelled foragers.

The 790hp in the larger machine will require a lot of keeping up with in the field, hence it may not have the appeal of a smaller unit which will fit in with a greater number of silage fleets.

John Deeres

If Claas was the forager of choice for Maguire’s, then John Deere filled the tractor requirements with eight examples being disposed of.

The largest was a 6250R rated at 250hp, boosting to 301hp. When new, they are listed at €231,874, meaning this two-year-old model offered a €60,000 saving, which, when coupled to its immediate availability, made it an attractive deal. The largest of the tractors on offer was this John Deere 6250R with autosteer and 1,375 hours showing. It made €171,232

There is some talk in trade that larger tractors of over 200hp are difficult to sell second-hand as there is not that great a demand for them in Ireland, quite whether this applies to the only Massey Ferguson there is a subjective question. The only red tractor in the collection went for €47,945, a bargain if you don’t mind the 8,107 hours

The MF 7726 from 2017 had high hours, 8,107 to be precise, and it made a shade under €48,000. The company will relieve you of around €185,000 for that sort of power today.

A 6155R from 2020 went for €88,470, which compares to €149,953 for the equivalent model nowadays, It did though, have 3,888 hours on the clock, a little high for a tractor with just two seasons under its belt.

Trailers

Eight twin-axle silage trailers were up for sale with the top price being €21,118 for a 16t Smyths SC35 from 2021. Three were there to be sold, with each making slightly less. Three Smyths HC35 trailers sold well at prices ranging from €18,264 to €22,260

At the other end of the scale, two Johnston 14t models with twin axles brought in €11,700.

By comparison, an unused Barford D15 twin-axle dump trailer appeared quite a bargain as it fell for just€12,557. New and unused, this 14t Larrington Harvester trailer with hydraulic tailgate made €22,813

Slurry tankers are presenty reported to have some of the longest lead times for implements which might explain why a 2020 4,000 gallon unit from Redrock made €41,666, a slightly older version of the same size came in at €33,105.

Grassland

Two round balers went under the hammer. The first was a McHale Fusion Plus from 2021. This had done 9,732 bales and was snapped up for €65,639. Although the age or bale count was not given, €5,422 would appear to be a good buy of a well kept machine

At the other end of the scale, a Claas Rollant 255 made just €5,422. No bale count or age was given but we were assured it was in good condition and working well. A €60,000 price gap will pay for an awful lot of wrapping. The Claas Liner 2800 has a working width of up to 8.2m. With two seaons done, this example went for €26,255

Maguire Agri Contracts equipment

From 2021, this 32-row Moore Uni-Drill in next to new condition made €28,538

A 2017 Einbock Grass Manager 600 6m hydraulic air seeder brought €7,990 to the sale total