Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has said that new rural party, Independent Ireland is prepared to “sit down” with any other political party or group including Sinn Féin.

In a sit-down interview with Agriland following his announcement that he would be joining Independent Ireland, Deputy Fitzmaurice the reasons he decided to join the party established by fellow independent TDs Michael Collins and Richard O’Donoghue.

The party was established late last year with an aim to “respect the work and changes farmers are making”.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that people in rural Ireland are affected by government decisions at the moment and that they do not have anyone to vote for.

“Everything you do in politics is a risk and history will tell whether it was the right or the wrong thing, but at least we can always say that we will be giving people that opportunity to decide what they want to do,” Deputy Fitzmaurice said.

When asked if his new party would go into government with Sinn Féin should the opportunity arise, the deputy said that even if the Green Party wanted to meet, while he “couldn’t imagine” much agreement in terms of policies, he would “show respect to democratically elected people” no matter what party they are from.

Rural farmers and food security

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that as a country, Ireland has “lost the run” of itself in the climate and agricultural debate.

The party pledged to freeze and reform the carbon tax if elected.

The deputy said that when looking at carbon sequestration, the level of hedgerows planted and trees on farms have not been taken into consideration and that a “full review” of environment targets needs to happen.

“We need to start making sure as well, that we understand that we don’t live on fresh air,” he said and that food security is an important concern.

The deputy added that countries like Canada are preparing to “feed Europe”.

“I don’t think bringing food from Canada is more efficient than growing it in one of the best countries for growing grass.

“Europe wants to be the consumer or the eater of the food, but they don’t want the emissions that’s with it,” he said.