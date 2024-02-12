Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has said that he will join the new political party established by fellow independent TDs Michael Collins and Richard O’ Donoghue.

Independent TDs Collins and O’Donoghue said earlier this month that the party will “respect the work and changes farmers are making”.

Fitzmaurice – at present an independent member of the Dáil – has now thrown his lot in with the fledgling party, saying “It’s time to build a new party that is the natural home for the majority of people and politicians, and will be a refuge for respectful dialogue, effective action and unyielding common sense for generations to come.”

Collins, an independent TD for Cork South West, and O’ Donoghue, and independent TD for Limerick County, established the party late last year.

Fitzmaurice said he had spent a considerable amount of time in deciding what his next step would be in politics, and that his decision comes after much negotiation.

“I have spent the last 12 months weighing up the landscape. I was going to set up a party or leave politics,” he said.

“Michael and Richard then announced their new party. After extensive negotiations with them and Independent Ireland operatives, and consultation with my core team of supporters, I decided that it was best to join forces with Michael and Richard to build something substantial together,” he added.

“Too often independents and new parties fragment into increasingly narrow camps when what is needed is unity, dialogue and occasionally compromise. I didn’t want to see that happen here. I believe it is better for voters to have a clear, unambiguous choice at election time.”

Fitzmaurice said that the new party would be contesting upcoming elections with “detailed manifestos”.

Commenting on Fitzmaurice’s decision joining the party’s ranks, Michael Collins, who is the leader of Independent Ireland, said: “We are delighted that Michael Fitzmaurice has been willing to take the leap of faith and commit to building our new party with us.

“Michael’s integrity and knowledge, combined with his experience in national politics, makes him a fantastic addition to the Independent Ireland party,” Collins added.

The Cork South West TD said that he hoped more people and politicians will see the party is “not just another protest party” when it publishes its policy papers and manifestos.

“We are under no illusions that we face a hard road ahead, but myself, Deputy O’Donoghue and Deputy Fitzmaurice are no strangers to hard graft,” he added.