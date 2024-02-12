With the calving season now underway on farms, it is important to ensure that safety is at the forefront of farmers’ minds.

Long days, late nights and lack of sleep can be a recipe for disaster, especially when you are dealing with livestock and large machinery.

Farm safety is a prevalent issue at all times, but during a busy period, the risk is increased.

During calving season, activity on farms is increased – and with potentially more people present in the yard, extra caution is necessary.

Calving season

You should ensure that the calving area has adequate space and is well-bedded. It should also be tidy, free from obstructions and have good lighting.

When assisting cows calving, you should make use of the calving gate and ensure that they are securely locked inside the gate.

Dairy cows in general are quieter than their beef-bred counterparts, but shortly after or during calving, their gentle nature can change.

Never enter into a pen with a freshly calved cow, without an escape route.

You should ideally remove the cow from the pen before entering to check the calf, as doing so ensures that an accident won’t happen.

Children

With children off school next week, it is important that extra safety measures are taken.

Encouraging an interest in the farm is important, but there is a time and place to do so.

Farm machinery can be highly dangerous – children should not be allowed near it unattended under any circumstances.

If children are going to be around the farm, they should always be under the supervision of an adult and at appropriate times only.