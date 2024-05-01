Deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Alice Doyle has formally taken up a role on the Teagasc Authority.

The authority reserves one place for the deputy president of the IFA, along with places for other stakeholder and sectoral groups.

Doyle takes over the IFA deputy president’s place on the Teagasc Authority from Brian Rushe, her immediate predecessor as IFA deputy president.

Doyle was elected to her current IFA role at the IFA elections in December, and took over from Rushe at the organisation’s AGM in January, at the same time that Francie Gorman took over from Tim Cullinan as president.

She is the first women to hold either of the top two positions in the farm organisation.

She previously served as chairperson of the IFA’s Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee, and is a teacher by profession.

Teagasc confirmed today (Wednesday, May 1) that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue had officially appointed Doyle to the Teagasc Authority position.

Speaking at a meeting of the Teagasc Authority today, authority chairperson Liam Herlihy said: “Alice brings a wealth of experience to our board, and I look forward to working with her in the coming years.

“Her knowledge of farming, rural and social issues and experience in education delivery will be invaluable, as we guide the organisation’s activities to assist farmers and rural communities to meet the challenges ahead, and create opportunities for rural areas to prosper.”

Herlihy also expressed gratitude to Brian Rushe for his contribution to the authority, saying: “I thank Brian for his significant contributions during his term on the authority, particularly on the Advisory and Education Committee of the Teagasc Authority.”

Teagasc advice on slurry

In other Teagasc developments, the advisory body has issued a reminder to farmers on the risks when agitating and spreading slurry, as the challenging start to 2024 has resulted in this work being delayed on many farms.

Teagasc said that the main risk is being overcome by slurry gases, leading to poisoning, suffocation or drowning.

There are also many risks from the machinery, such as impact or crushing when attaching the agitator or tanker and entanglement in the power take off (PTO).