Alice Doyle has made history today (Tuesday, December 12) by becoming the first woman to be elected deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The result of the vote was announced at the election count centre at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, where it was announced that Doyle received 16,502 votes.

Doyle beat off competition from Galway dairy farmer, Pat Murphy who received a total of 12,968 votes.

Prior to her election, she held the position of chair of the IFA National Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee for the past two years.

IFA

Alice Doyle, who is a native of Co. Carlow, has been farming in partnership with her husband, Tom on their beef and tillage farmer near Gorey in Co. Wexford for over 30 years. Alice Doyle, the newly elected deputy president of IFA flanked by outgoing president, Tim Cullinan and former deputy president, Brian Rushe

The couple have three grown-up children – Deirdre, Caroline and Stephen.

Outside of farming, Doyle was a principal in rural and urban schools throughout Carlow and Wexford, a role she felt provided her with crucial skills for the role of IFA deputy president.

Along with her involvement in IFA, Doyle is a former county chairperson, national secretary and member of agricultural affairs committee of Macra Na Feirme.

She also is a member of the board of Wexford Mental Health Association and has served as Secretary of Tullow Show Society. Source: IFA

IFA deputy president

During her election campaign, Doyle made the following four pledges to IFA members if she was successful in her bid to become the association’s deputy president:

Create policy that will deliver for farmers for whatever issue that may arise;

Be an advocate for and negotiate on behalf of all family farms;

Be a clear communicator with IFA members and with the public;

Give unquestioned commitment and use my experience and work hard to provide effective leadership in a challenging time for farm families;

“As farmers we need a leader who will be strategic in her immediate response to current issues. A leader who can set out long term goals and be proactive in achieving these goals,” she said.

Doyle takes over the deputy president role from Kildare dairy farmer, Brian Rushe.