It was a busy weekend on roads around Co. Wexford recently as a series of tractor runs in the run up to Christmas were held in the county for a range of good causes.

The Christmas Lights Road Run was held on Sunday, December 10 in Campile, Co. Wexford in an effort to raise funds for the New Ross Hospice.

John Hearne, the chief organiser of the annual Christmas Lights Road Run said that this was “one of the biggest so far”.

There were 170 vehicles registered for the run, which saw a range of tractors, trucks, motorcars and jeeps take part.

There was a total of €4,500 raised in Campile in 1.5 hours, with Hearne adding that those who donated and participated were “great”. Source: Liam Ryan Source: Liam Ryan

The vehicles began in the south west Wexford area, in Campile village, before continuing towards Dunmain, followed by a journey through Ballycullane, Fethard on Sea, Ramsgrange, with the run then finishing up in Arthurstown.

Stewards along the route kept a close eye on traffic and allowed the vehicles to travel safely, before the participants in the run then had a well earned rest in the Kings Bay Inn in Arthurstown where the run ended.

There was no limit to what vehicle could take part, as according to Hearne, “anything with lights on them” could register.

Commenting on the quality of the vehicles that turned out with Christmas lights, Hearne said “there were some brilliant ones, you couldn’t pick out one individual one”.

Hearne said they were “blessed” with the marshals and stewards that kept a close eye on the 170 vehicles during the run. Source: Liam Ryan Source: Liam Ryan

The Christmas Lights Road Run takes place every year, and for the last two years, the run was in aid of the St. Louis Daycare Centre in Ramsgrange.

Hearne extended his praise for the farmers who took part in the run, and in particular the participants who travelled “across the water” from Co. Kilkenny, from Glenmore and St. Mullins to take part.