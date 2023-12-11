With a proud record of organising charity events, St. Mary’s CBS Enniscorthy held its first charity tractor run yesterday (Sunday, December 10) to fundraise for the Red Cross.

The tractor run began from Enniscorthy Mart, where 51 tractors gathered in the mart yard, before setting out for the town, passing by the school and a number of other areas, before returning to the mart later that afternoon.

John Asple, a student at the school and the organiser of the run, was aided by a committee of his fellow 5th year students, along with one 2nd year student. Anthony McGee, John Asple, organiser of the run, and Jer O’Mahony, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) county chair in Wexford

Asple told Agriland that over €1,000 was raised from the fundraiser which he said they were “delighted with”.

The tractor run was held in conjunction with Solsborough vintage club, but it was under the close watch of the St. Mary’s CBS students, who were ready in waiting with their collection buckets.

There were refreshments available in the mart yard from a team of volunteers that included teachers from the school and parents who accommodated the crowd who had gathered to support the participants in the fundraiser.

Tractors in the run ranged from Valtras, a Deutz-Fahr DX 3.90, a Claas Axion 810, a Case International 85 Series 585XL, a John Deere 6150R, Massey Fergusons, and many more.

Asple thanked everyone who helped out for the run, including the teachers, parents, those who helped to manage the traffic and to fundraise, as well as the Red Cross representatives who attended.

He also hoped to take on the tractor run again next year, but when asked by Agriland if he would have time in his busy 6th year Leaving Certificate schedule, Asple said “I’m sure we’ll manage”.