The Irish Charolais Cattle Society hosted its annual Christmas Cracker sale at Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, December 2.

A sale report from the breed society described the event as “a fantastic day for the Charolais breed”.

Just over 80 bulls went through the ring, with 70 of those selling to an average of €5,581, or the highest average sale price ever achieved at a society sale in Ireland, across all breeds.

The average sale price was up nearly €500 on the previous year. Over 20 bulls went for export, with bulls going to Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales. The average age of the bulls in the sale was 15-months-old.

Stealing the show and selling for the day’s top price of €16,200 was the Reserve Overall Junior Champion, Cloonglasna11 Tarzan. Cloonglasna11 Tarzan

This much-admired young bull was bred and exhibited by the Egan brothers from Ballina, Co. Mayo.

At just 13-months-old, this outstanding bull is a son of the society bull, Neptune, and the Mayo men’s prolific breeding cow, Cloonglasna11 Jenny.

As well as displaying all the looks, Tarzan had the indexes to match, carrying a five-star terminal index of €180 along with a calving figure of just 5% on beef cows.

After some excited bidding, he was eventually knocked down to Wissington Charolais in the UK.

It was the Overall Intermediate Champion, Sagesse Timothy, that was next best in the sales ring at €12,100. Sagesse Timothy

Exhibited by the Canning family from Rosses Point, Co. Sligo, Timothy was no stranger to success, having been awarded the Overall Champion at this year’s National Charolais Show in Tullamore.

He is a son of Balmyle Vagabond and Sagesse Martha, who herself was a national champion in Tullamore.

Born in September 2022, the Sligo bull attracted significant interest in the sales ring before getting snapped up by M and S Mc Manus in Northern Ireland.

Peter Spollen from Geashill, Co. Offaly had a good day out when he received a call of €10,300 for the second-prize winner, Ballydownan The Rock ET. Ballydownan The Rock ET

A son of the great CF-52 and a home bred dam by Texan gie, this tremendously well made bull caught the eye of well-known suckler farmer Michael Connellan from Co. Roscommon.

He sold with a five-star terminal index of €136, as well as carrying one copy of the Q204X gene.

The fourth bull to hit the €10,000 mark was Dhuish Thunder, the property of Gerard McIntyre from Co. Cavan. Dhuish Thunder

A son of the popular Lapon and a Crossmolina Jupiter-bred dam, this 14-month-old bull picked up a red rosette in the pre-sale show in a stiff class of bulls.

He catalogued with a boastful terminal index of €174, along with a calving figure of 4.9% on beef cows. He also carries two copies of the F94L profit gene. Thunder sold North to a suckler enterprise.

One of the younger lots on the day, Clenagh Topper, from the Quinn family in Co. Clare was next in-line at €9,800. Clenagh Topper

This 13-month-old son of Goldstar Echo goes back to the herd’s prolific breeding cow, Clenagh Tranquil.

He displayed a page full of stars, as well as carrying one copy of the Q gene. He was wrapped up a suckler farmer from Co. Sligo.

The Quin family also received a sum of €6,400 for Clenagh2 Thor ET, a son of the great Domino and a Whitecliffe James bred dam. He catalogued with a massive terminal index value of €173.

Judge Ian Miller, of the renowned Lochend herd in Scotland found his Senior Champion in the form of Derryolam Toby ET. Derryolam Toby ET

A son of Texan gie and a CF-52 bred dam, Toby was bred and exhibited by Niall McNally from Co. Monaghan.

The champion may have been short on stars, but not on quality, romping his way to €9,400. After some lively bidding Tateetra Farms in Co. Louth had the final call on this one.

Claiming the Overall Junior Championship was Goldstar Treasure ET for Martin Ryan from Co. Tipperary. Goldstar Treasure ET

This 13-month-old son of Goldstar Echo comes from the 2022 National Charolais Show Champion, Goldstar Pepite, who is a full-sister of the popular new French bull, Reglisse.

Once again, terminal stars were in abundance, along with a calving figure of 5.5% on beef cows.

He changed hands at €9,100, selling to fellow Tipperary man, Michael Cosgrove.

The Ryan family also traded Goldstar Tamagotchi ET at €6,700.

This September 2022-born bull is a son of the homebred Goldstar Othello. He sold to a suckler herd in Powys, Wales.

Selling at €8,500, was the first-prize winning Corney Toby for Cavan man, David Magee. Corney Toby

This powerful October-2022-born bull is a son of Goldstar Hugo 2 ET and the homebred Corney Nancy ET.

Toby was no stranger to the show ring, having picked up the Senior Male Calf Championship at the National Calf Show in September.

Again, stars did not hamper proceedings in the sales ring, with bids coming in fast from all corners of the ring.

The day’s Reserve Senior Champion went to Basil and Victoria Kells with Dalehill Teddy. Dalehill Teddy

A first-prize winner from the oldest class of bulls, Teddy is a son of Clenagh Jasper 2 and a Major bred dam.

This bull had enjoyed a productive year on the show circuit, claiming a number of red rosettes along the way. Despite being scarce on stars, the Cavan-bred bull went on to sell for €8,400.

Donegal breeder, Pat Mc Clean also hit the €8,400 mark with Roughan Thomas. A second-prize winner in his class, Thomas is a son of Roughan Justbeau and a homebred-dam by Roughan Jason.

Stars were plentiful on this one, packing a five-star replacement index of €111 along with a terminal index value of €167.

Pat also traded Roughan Tuff for €5,500, Roughan Twit for €4,800, and Roughan Tweet for €4,000. Rounding off a buoyant day’s trading for the Donegal man.

Andrew Norris and Darragh Mc Manus had a tremendous day at the office, selling their five offerings for an average of €5,960.

Leading their team of bulls at €8,000 was Dreamteam Ted ET, a son of Dingle Hofmeister and Tawny Omega.

One of the highest index bulls in the catalogue, this one caught the eye of pedigree breeder Flor Mc Carthy from Co. Kerry.

Dreamteam Thunder ET was next in line at €6,000, once again out of the donor cow Tawny Omega, and the legendary Hermes.

Dreamteam Tyson Fury ET parted company at €5,500, with Dreamteam Teddybear ET hitting €5,300, and Dreamteam Toyboy ET selling for €5,000. Rounding off a wonderful days trading for the north-west men.

The classy Maghermore Tyson ET trotted his way to €7,500 for breeder Michael Grant from Co. Donegal.

A third-prize winner in his class, Tyson is a son of Enfield Plexus and a CF-52 bred dam. A single carrier of the F94L gene, the Buncrana bull also carried a five star terminal value of €126 along with a calving figure of 6.3%. on beef cows. He sold west to Co. Mayo.

Michael Kiernan from Co. Leitrim traded Gallaway Tyler for a sum of €6,800.

This rising 15-month-old son of Mullawn Noble and Gallaway Olive 2, displayed a decorative set of indexes, including a five-star terminal and replacement index.

Michael also received a call of €5,500 for his younger offering, Gallaway Theodore, a son of Solitude Narcos and a TZA bred dam.

Once again, stars were in abundance, accompanied by a calving figure of a just 3% on beef cows.

Martin Hughes from Co. Cavan was another man who had a productive day, parting company with Tonyglasson Tyson ET at €6,400, and Tonyglasson Teddy ET at €5,100.

Tyson is a son of Newhouse Bigal and a Major-bred dam and displayed a spectacular set of indexes.

His stable mate Teddy is a son of CF-52 and a Doonally Olmeto-bred dam. He offered two copies of the profit gene as well as a five star terminal index.

Mattie Kelly from Newbridge in Co. Galway had a successful day out, selling his two bulls for an average of €5,700.

Suirville Tyson ET led the way at €6,300 for the Galway men. A son of CF 52 and a Goldstar Echo bred dam, Tyson offered a five star terminal index of €145, along with a calving figure of just 5.8% on beef cows.

Hot on his heels was his stable mate, Suirville Tinydancer ET, a son of Ocelo and the same dam as Tyson, Colomane Opal. Another heavy terminal hitter, this one sold with one copy of the Q gene. He went to a suckler herd in Co. Cavan.

Other leading prices included:

€6,200 for Scardaune Titan sired by Roughan Pearse and exhibited by Daniel Conway from Co. Mayo;

€6,000 for Fieldview Telstar ET sired by Carrickbrack96 Hutch and exhibited by David Erskine from Co. Monaghan;

€5,700 for Limkiln Timmy sired by Goldstar Echo and exhibited by Richard Hackett from Co. Clare;

€5,500 for Williamstown Troy sired by CF 52 and exhibited by Aidan Farrell from Co. Westmeath;

€5,100 for Brocca Tyson Fury ET sired by Goldstar Ludwig and exhibited by John Barry Moran from Co. Westmeath;

€5,100 for Tiara Trooper 2 sired by Fiston and exhibited by Martin Guerin from Co. Clare;

€5,000 for Garracloon Thiago ET sired by Himalaya and exhibited by Aidan Mac Hale from Co. Mayo;

€5,000 for Able Trigger ET sired by Goldstar Othello ET and exhibited by Shane Conlon from Co. Monaghan;

€5,000 for Fieldview Tomboy sired by Chic and exhibited by David Erskine from Co. Monaghan.

The day’s Reserve Intermediate Champion went the way of Chanonstown Topper for Charolais breeder Michael Carey from Co. Westmeath.

This stylish Fury Action son went back to the well known Farmleigh Lourda on the dam’s side. He was snapped up by a Northern Ireland buyer at €4,500.

The Charolais society all who supported the event and gave a special word of thanks to the buyers, the underbidders, stewards, judges, and Elphin Mart.