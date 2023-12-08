The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Pigs Committee has requested a meeting with processors in the new year to discuss drops in pig prices, future prospects, and how to fund the industry.

The request comes after the IFA held a meeting this week in Portlaoise, Co. Laois at which over 100 pig farmers attended to discuss the seven price cuts in 10 weeks.

The meeting was attended by members of the feed industry, Teagasc and Bord Bia. Processors were invited to the meeting, but did not attend.

IFA National Pig chairman Roy Gallie said that there was some “anger and disappointment” felt by farmers.

There were calls for a protest to be held by some farmers present at the meeting.

Gallie added that he recognised the meeting was held with “short notice” and that there were other functions on that day, but that it sent a “disheartening message” to farmers.

“What we really need is to have is a round table meeting between the feed industry, the pig farmers and processors,” Gallie said.

He said that the seven drops within the last three months “sent shivers up the spine of every pig farmer”.

“We know that food production is essential but it most certainly can not be taken for granted.

“I challenge the industry, and all of us today to think outside the box of ‘the market’ and suggest achievable ideas of how the sector can generate a bigger margin for producers,” Gallie said.

Pig prices

The meeting saw presentations by commodity trader from R&H Hall, James Nolan; Tegasc pig development officer Michael McKeon; and beef and livestock sector manager with Bord Bia, Joe Burke.

Teagasc officer McKeon presented research, which showed that Irish compound feed price for 2023 remained high throughout the year, with prices falling slowly from May through to December.

The months of November and December were based on estimations, but showed the average feed price was €440/tonne.

The research also highlighted the monthly cash income for pig farmers in 2023 for an average sow unit of 600.

For the first three months of the year, pig farmers were losing money, according to Teagasc. From April, pig farmers began to make profit, which slightly rose throughout the year.

From October through to December, these profits began to decline, again based on estimations for the final two months of the year.

According to the Teagasc Outlook 2024 Economic Prospects for Agriculture report published this week it will continue to decrease in 2024 by 11%, while a small drop in production costs is also expected.

Based on the figures, Gallie said that profitable pig farming is “essential” to pay back “bank debt amassed over the last three years” and to invest on farms.

Gallie said: “At the moment the financial rewards are cornered and retained so we the farmers simply get the left overs when all other expenses up the line have been paid. For us, this needs to change.”