Rev for Trev, a heart-warming event is on the horizon in the Co. Laois town of Mountrath, bringing together and supporting a community in remembrance.

Now in its third year, is set to take place on Sunday, May 12, marking not only a day of tribute, but also a beacon of hope for those grappling with mental health challenges.

The event, born from the profound loss of young farmer Trevor Wallace from Ringstown who ran Wallace Fencing, to suicide in May 2021, stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of Mountrath and its surrounding areas.

Trevor’s sudden departure left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire community, prompting them to channel their grief into action.

Trevor was known around the country for his dynamism, hard work, good humour and generosity.

The tractor run, a symbolic journey spanning 36km with, each km representing a year of Trevor’s life, traverses the very paths where he lived, worked, and thrived.

Central to his life were Fiat tractors, a passion that now serves as a poignant emblem of his legacy. Enthusiasts from around the country are anticipated to participate, with Fiat tractors leading the procession in homage to Trevor’s affinity for them.

Yet, Rev for Trev is more than just a tractor run – it’s a rallying cry for mental health awareness and support.

The event has not only raised over €20,000, supporting local charities like Teac Tom, Jigsaw, and Pieta House, but has also fostered vital conversations about mental well-being within the community.

Rev for Trev

From the tidy towns committee to neighbouring parishes, the ripple effect of Rev for Trev’s fundraising efforts has touched numerous lives, offering solace and support where it’s needed most.

The inclusion of a children’s tractor run underscores the event’s commitment to fostering a sense of community across generations.

Last year’s event saw spirited competition and joyous participation, embodying the spirit of togetherness and camaraderie that defines Rev for Trev.

“Last year’s event was a massive success with over 250 tractors in attendance,” said coordinator of the organising committee, Lee Walker.

“It was the first time we ran the kids’ tractor run and made it more of a family-oriented event. We raised just over €9,000,” he added.

Following the run, a barbecue awaits, providing an opportunity for participants to unwind, share stories, and forge connections.

Yet, amid the festivities, the underlying message remains clear: no-one should suffer in silence. Rev for Trev serves as a beacon of hope, a beacon that illuminates the path to healing and support for those grappling with mental health challenges.

For the organising committee, Trevor’s memory serves as both a guiding light and a solemn responsibility.

The members’ hope is simple, yet profound – that through their collective efforts, even a single life may be saved, a single family may find solace, and a single community may heal.

As Mountrath prepares to embark on another journey of remembrance and resilience, Rev for Trev stands as a poignant reminder that, in unity, there is strength, and in compassion, there is healing.

“May this year’s event serve as a testament to Trevor’s enduring legacy and the unwavering spirit of community that defines Mountrath and its people,” the committee said.