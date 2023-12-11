2,253 new tractors were licensed for the first time between January and November this year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.

This figure is down by 60 units when compared with the same period in 2022 during which 2,313 new tractors were licensed.

The data published today (Monday, December 11) shows that 98 new tractors were registered for the first time in November, down from 136 in the same month last year.

165 used (imported) tractors were licensed for the first time in November 2023, which is back from 222 in November 2022.

During the first 11 months of 2023, 2,360 used (imported) tractors were registered, up from 2,211 in the corresponding period in the previous year.

CSO

The CSO data also shows that the number of new cars licensed in November 2023 decreased by 62 vehicles (-3%) compared with November 2022.

In the first eleven months of 2023, 19% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric compared with 15% in the same period in 2022.

22% of new private cars licensed in January to November of 2023 were diesel, compared with 27% in the same period in 2022.

The number of used cars licensed in the first eleven months of 2023 increased by 7% compared with the same period in 2022 (46,570 versus 43,681).

Volkswagen was the most popular make of new private car licensed in November 2023 with 339 units.

Commenting on the data, Dr. Nele van der Wielen, statistician in the transport section of the CSO, said:

“Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has risen by almost half (46%) from 15,291 from January to November of 2022, to 22,249 in the same period of 2023.

“In the period January to November 2023, 38,373 new cars licensed were petrol cars compared with 30,333 in the same period in 2022, an increase of 27%.

“At the same time, new diesel cars licensed have decreased by 4% in the same period,” she said.