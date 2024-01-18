Mountrath Mart co-op in Co. Laois is seeking “community support” and the backing of shareholders and potentially new shareholders to re-open, according to its acting chair.

Ken Holmes told Agriland that the co-op’s ambition is to re-introduce a “full sales programme” on a planned basis starting with a calf general sale in early March followed potentially by sheep sales and general cattle sales.

Holmes said the co-op would then consider also introducing weanling sales later in the year.

He believes the opportunity to bring livestock sales to Mountrath again would not only provide a “vital service” for farmers in the area but also create an important “social outlet” for the local rural community.

The mart, which originally opened in 1967, ceased trading on January 9, 2019, it was understood that this was because of rising costs and insurance premiums.

At the time there were no debts attached to the mart and there was sufficient funding to keep going but a decision was taken that spiralling costs had made trading no longer viable.

The closure of the mart was seen as a major blow for farmers across Co. Laois five years ago.

Last year hopes had been raised that it was set to re-open after the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, said on social media In February that it was due to open for business again.

However that failed to materialise.

According to Holmes Mountrath Co-op Livestock Sales Ltd now intend to hold a public meeting on Thursday, February 1 at 8p.m. in Bloom HQ Mountrath to share its plans for the future of the mart.

“We’re hoping that existing shareholders, businesses and anyone interested in becoming a shareholder will coming to the meeting in February to hear what we have planned.

“We’ve got very positive feedback so far, we do need to raise finance and we would hope that would come from existing shareholders – we have approximately 600 existing – and that new shareholders and local farmers will come on board.

“This mart is owned by the shareholders and it was previously a thriving mart – it employed a lot of employment, it brought a lot of business from all over Ireland to the town and we believe that it can be successful again,” Holmes added.

According to the Independent Senator Victor Boyhan, who is a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the mart played an important role in many people’s lives in the past.

“I would appeal to relevant local authorities, government departments and agencies to look at how they can support Mountrath Mart to ensure that an independent, professional feasibility report can be carried out and a business plan can be developed.

“It has to be economically and financially viable – there are a lot of potential opportunities for the mart and also as a venue for other activities in the long run but it must be economically viable,” Senator Boyhan added.



