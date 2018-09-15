Pics and prices: Bullocks sell to a top call of €1,380 at Mountrath Mart

Good-quality continental cattle – with age on their side – met with firm demand at Mountrath Mart on Wednesday last. However, Friesian bullocks met a much tougher trade.

Mart managers Glen Cooper and JJ Peters outlined that fodder shortages are effecting farmers’ confidence at the ringside.

Short-keep types met the best trade, while plainer cattle were more difficult; a trend that is evident in all marts over recent times.

A total of 137 cows, heifers and bullocks were presented for sale and an 88% clearance rate was achieved on the day.

Cows

Some 18 cows passed through the ring of the Laois-based venue. All lots sold bar one, but the €2.00/kg mark struggled to be broken.

Advertisement

Heifers

Some 53 heifers were on offer and only four went unsold – a clearance rate of 92%. A top call of €1,435 was achieved by a Charolais heifer weighing 660kg.

Heifer lots sold from €400-1,435/head. The better-quality continental stock recorded the best prices and the lower prices were paid for Friesian and Hereford cattle.

Bullocks

On the day, 66 bullocks went under the hammer. Again, continental types proved to be the best trade. A number of dairy-influenced steers were also on offer.

Bullocks sold for €450-1,380/head. Friesian lots and traditional breeds achieved the lower prices, while continental cattle realised prices at the upper end of the scale.