Mysterious Irish-built monster mower to be unveiled at the ‘Ploughing’

A new ‘butterfly‘ mower (or, to be more precise, twin rear-mounted units on a purpose-built frame) looks set to make its official debut at next week’s National Ploughing Championships (just outside Tullamore, Co. Offaly).

The machine is the latest product from Keltec Engineering – a well-known manufacturer based in Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

According to Keltec Engineering’s Mark O’Donnell, the new machine has been undergoing field-testing this year – mainly powered by a John Deere 6210R.

He explained: “This machine uses heavy-duty Comer beds and gearboxes, which are well-proven in many other mowers. It has steel, ‘semi-swing’ conditioner tines.

“A hydro-pneumatic flotation system will be part of the standard specification.

The machine will be available with or without groupers [swathers]. Where fitted, we’re using our existing auger-type system.

He added: “We’ve tested the machine in some very heavy crops; the minimum horsepower requirement is 200hp.”

Mark did concede that “all of the 6210R’s power was needed in tougher conditions”.

He explained: “The total working width is nominally 9m with, of course, a suitable front mower on your tractor. Realistically, taking overlaps into account, expect to knock 8.6m in each pass.

“All going well, the machine will be at next week’s National Ploughing Championships [Row 16; Stand 335].”

‘Chasing’ new deals

In other Keltec Engineering developments, the firm will showcase a 12-bale version of its recently-revamped 10-bale chaser (transporter).

Later incarnations come with “bale-feed assist rollers”, which enable bales to be loaded more easily and gently.

According to Mark, these chasers allow for “fast, efficient and safe transport of bales”. Because there is no need for a separate loader in the field, the machine is also claimed to “reduce soil compaction”.