245ac Kerry solar farm refused planning permission

Terra Solar’s planning application for a 99ha (245ac) solar farm in north Kerry has been refused by Kerry County Council.

The proposed construction was for 357,500m² of solar panels, with an operational lifespan of 35 years, in the townlands of Coolkeragh, Drombeg and Tullamore.

However, the application proposed the development for a duration of 10 years.

According to the planning application, the solar panels were to export up to 50Mw of electricity to the national grid.

Temporary construction compound;

25 combined inverter/transformer stations;

Battery storage and control units;

New access tracks and upgrading of existing access tracks;

Landscaping;

Boundary and security fencing;

CCTV security system;

New vehicular access point. To facilitate the solar panels, additional elements were to be built on site including:

Wexford solar farm

The news comes after a planning application submitted by Highfield Solar Ltd for a 152ha solar farm in Co. Wexford was declined last month.

According to the official document on the decision, seen by AgriLand, the notice of refusal outlined that the planning authority was “not satisfied” that the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or the property in the vicinity.