Landini’s latest lands in Tullamore…in readiness for the ‘Ploughing’

A little over a year on since new distribution arrangements for Landini tractors were put in place for Ireland, the Italian marque will be back at next week’s National Ploughing Championships.

At one end of the scale, a Landini 4-D Series tractor will be the “simplest” on display, coming from a line-up of three models covering 70-88hp with a 12F 12R transmission for operators who are content with more basic power units.

At the other end of the scale, the latest Landini six-cylinder tractors spanning 151hp to 225hp for grassland and tillage work will make their first appearance at the National Ploughing Championships, represented by the 151hp 7-160 Robo-Six.

Built to the “mechanical” Active specification, the tractor on display – like all models in this series – has Dual Power electronics (that bolster power and torque output when towing on the road or driving mobile, PTO-driven implements).

Between these two come tractors representing the middle ground – one from the 70-107hp Landini 4 Series (comprising six models for livestock and grounds maintenance applications).

According to Landini, a “spacious cab and a good choice of transmission and PTO configurations help buyers choose the best set-up for their work”.

Debut appearance

The bigger and more powerful 6-H Series tractor makes its debut appearance at next week’s National Ploughing Championships.

This is an “all-new” model that brings together: the trans-axle of the 114-140hp Landini 6-H Series; a new “compact” Deutz four-cylinder engine that results in a shorter wheelbase; and the “lower-profile” cab of the 4/5 Series tractors.