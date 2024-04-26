Drumshanbo Mart in Co. Leitrim hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Friday, April 19, with over 450 cattle on offer.

The mart also had an an organic cattle and sheep sale on Saturday, April 20, with a good volume of cattle on offer also.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Eoin Kane, Drumshanbo Mart manager said there were approximately 440 cattle on offer at the Friday general cattle sale.

“There were approximately 100 dry cows, 30 springers, 150 heifers, 40 bullocks and 120 weanling bulls on offer.”

Sample prices from the weanling bull ring: This 350kg Charolais bull sold for €1,080 This 398kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,200 This 330kg Angus bull sold for €880 This 330kg Limousin bull sold for €1,070 This 282kg Limousin bull sold for €900 This 496kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,370

“Cattle were a good trade, any of the good light weanling bulls are being bought up by farmers.

The mart manager said: “A share of the store-type lighter ones would be bought by farmers to be fed as bullocks, and the better weanling bulls were mostly being bought by the exporters and feedlot customers.

Feedlot customers from up the country were buying them heavy calves. Some of the tops of them are making up to €4.00/kg and the general run of them are making from €3.40-4.00/kg for the good store calves.”

Sample prices from the dry cow ring: This 770kg Limousin cow sold for €1,820 This 695kg Limousin cow sold for €1,770 This 745kg Belgian Blue cow sold for €1,800 This 640kg Limousin-cross cow sold for €1,420

In the heifer sale, he said: “Farmers are picking them up for feeding on for beef, and the odd good stylish heifer is being bought for breeding, they’re making great money but not that plentiful. There were only a few of them in it.

“Dry cows were a flying trade and cows made from €1,400 up to €2,000 for cows and some of them going over it.

“Feeders and factory agents buying cows and there’s a couple of farmers buying dry cows to keep for the seven months for the payments.” This Hereford cow sold as served to a Limousin bull with a Belgian Blue bull calf at foot for €2,000

He said the in-calf heifers “were making up to €1,800 and the good cow and calf would make over the €2,000 mark”.

Organic sale at Drumshanbo

The Co. Leitrim mart venue hosted its monthly organic sale on Saturday, April 20, and the trade “was flying it”, according to the mart manager.

He said: “There was something short of 500 cattle in it with a good trade and a lot of cattle and customers from surrounding counties.

“A lot of these cattle are all being bought up by the organic buyers with the commercial farmer finding it hard to compete for a lot of these.”

Sample prices from the organic cattle sale at Drumshanbo Mart:

520kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,850;

460kg Aubrac bullock sold for €1,670;

415kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,640;

290kg Belgian Blue bull sold for €1,400.

Female:

585kg Shorthorn heifer sold for €2,040;

520kg Angus heifer sold for €1,800;

330kg Charolais sold for €1,450;

Two 290kg Angus heifers sold for €1,280.

Drumshanbo Mart hosts an organic sale of cattle and sheep on the second-last Saturday of every month as well as a general cattle sale every Friday evening.

The mart hosts a sheep sale on Thursday evenings and a horse and donkey sale on the last Saturday of every month.