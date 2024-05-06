Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that the Climate Resilient Reforestation Pilot Scheme will open for applications shortly.

The proposed pilot scheme aims to provide supports at reforestation that incentivise species and structural diversity.

According to the minister this can result in an increase in the resilience and adaptiveness of the forest land to climate related threats.

The pilot scheme is part of the government’s Forestry Programme 2023 – 2027 which was approved last September.

Reforestation scheme

Minister McConalogue said that many forests in Ireland have been established and managed under “an even-aged management structure”.

“There is a need for a greater balance between these and forests managed under closer to nature silviculture, such as continuous cover forestry and semi-natural forest,” he said.

He explained that this intervention would be delivered through a reforestation scheme with three elements:

Reforestation for continuous cover forestry;

Reforestation for native woodlands;

Reforestation for biodiversity and water protection.

In response to a parliamentary question from Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry, Minister McConalogue said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently developing an online application system for the scheme.

“It is our intention to launch it in the coming weeks,” he said.

“All elements will be subject to my department’s forestry standards, including the accepted species, origin and provenance list.

“Grant funding will be available and can be used for measures that ensure successful re-establishment, such as planting, plant protection (e.g. fencing) and maintenance,” the minister added.