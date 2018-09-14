Unsettled weather in store this weekend

An unsettled, showery weekend is in store, according to Met Eireann, with changeable conditions around the country.

It will be breezy, with showery rain for a time this morning – which could be heavy in places – but less showery away from northern coasts this afternoon and evening.

A few bright or short sunny spells should develop later, with top temperatures of 14° to 18°. There will be fresh winds at first, but these will ease later.

There will be showers for a time tonight, mainly in northern and northwestern areas, but these should become more scattered later.

It will be mainly dry elsewhere, Met Eireann adds, with lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° in mainly moderate southwest breezes.

Drying conditions will vary, and are expected to be generally poor.

Opportunities for spraying will be fairly good up to and including Saturday but will deteriorate early next week.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are still high in central, eastern and southern areas – generally between 30mm and 55mm.

This situation is likely to improve only very slowly in the week ahead, according to Met Eireann.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start mainly dry, with just isolated showers, Met Eireann forecasts.

There will be some bright spells in parts of east Munster and Leinster, with a little hazy sunshine, but it will be cloudy generally.

Persistent rain is expected to develop along the Atlantic Seaboard later in the morning, which will extend through Connacht and Ulster in the afternoon and evening.

It will be largely dry elsewhere, however, though it will become windy, with strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Top temperatures will peak at around 14° to 18°.

Tomorrow night is set to be windy with outbreaks of rain in all areas, which is expected to be heavy and persistent at times. Overnight temperatures will stay at around 11° to 15° in strong southerly winds.

Outlook

The rain will clear southeastwards on Sunday morning; winds will ease and brighter weather with scattered showers will follow.

However, in the south-east, the rain may linger until late afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from 15° to 20° with it warmest in the south. Sunday night will be mainly dry with light breezes, Met Eireann adds.

Monday will start mainly dry but it looks like rain will develop later, mainly affecting the west.