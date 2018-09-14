Grass advice: ‘Do not wait to spread because of an extension to the fertiliser deadline’

After a challenging summer, grass growth rates are beginning to return to more normal levels; an average growth rate of 57kg/day of dry matter was recorded on farms measuring grass through PastureBase Ireland.

However, the PastureBase average figures of 838kg/ha for average farm cover and 289kg/LU for cover per livestock unit are not on target yet.

Where this is the case, farmers are advised to keep demand low through supplementation or reducing stocking rate to build a bank of grass for the autumn.