Around 10,000 small square bales of hay destroyed in fire

Around 10,000 small square bales of hay were destroyed after a large hay barn caught fire in the north-east in recent days.

It was confirmed that the fire broke out in a double link hay barn on Sunday evening (September 9) in Stephenstown, Knockbridge, Co. Louth.

Fire crews from Dundalk Fire Station attended the scene and brought the blaze under control.

60 firefighters tackle UK shed blaze

Earlier this month, a large barn went on fire in the UK resulting in 60 firefighters being called in to tackle the blaze.

The incident occurred in rural Lancashire, England, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Hornby were called to reports of a fire at a property on Cantsfield Road, Cantsfield near Hornby. The fire involved a single storey farm building, approximately 30m by 15m.

The barn contained approximately 1,500t of silage and approximately 200 bales of straw, according to Lancaster Fire and Rescue.

The number of appliances at the scene was quickly increased to eight for water relay. It took a number of hours for the fire to be brought under control.