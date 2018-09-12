Another Land Cruiser stolen in Meath

In the latest in a string of jeep thefts from farmyards and houses across the country, a silver Toyota Land Cruiser has been stolen from outside a house in Co. Meath.

Robbed last night (Tuesday, September 11), the vehicle was taken from a house in the Coolronan area, Ballivor.

The jeep was taken from the driveway at approximately 10:45pm, according to a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

The jeep has a registration plate bearing: 09-LH-1274.

Anyone with information can contact Trim Garda Station on: 046-9481540; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.

5 jeeps taken

This is the fifth Toyota Land Cruiser to be stolen in recent weeks, following thefts in counties Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Meath.

One of the stolen vehicles was recently recovered by Gardai in Meath.

The silver vehicle, with a registration bearing “07-MH” was located in Lismullen, Navan at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening, August 28, a Garda spokesperson said.

The jeep was reportedly stolen from a field near Garlow Cross in Co. Meath earlier that day, at approximately 3:00pm.

The Land Cruiser was apparently stolen as the owner was “harvesting” in the field.

Last month, a new Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Cork. Taken from a farmyard near Killeagh, in east Cork, the 4×4 is a long wheelbase Land Cruiser with a bull bar on the front and a registration bearing: 182-C-670.

The jeep was stolen at approximately 11:15am on Saturday morning, August 18. That evening, the 4×4 was recorded on a camera in Northern Ireland at around 6.30pm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Youghal Garda station, Co. Cork, on: 024-92200.

Meanwhile, a black Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, August 16, between 1:00pm and 2:00pm.