Details of waste tyre bring centres for farmers confirmed

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) has confirmed the dates and locations for the farm tyre collection bring centres.

The announcement comes after a total of almost €700,000 in funding was secured to mobilise a number of tyre recycling centres across the country.

It is understood that the first 3t of tyres brought by each farmer will be subsidised. A farmer will reportedly be charged €15/t to avail of the recycling service.

An IFFPG spokesperson previously explained to AgriLand that 1t equates to approximately 120 car tyres.

Cootehill Mart, Co. Cavan – Saturday, September 29;

New Ross Mart, Co. Wexford – Tuesday, October 9;

Athenry Mart, Co. Galway – Saturday October 13;

Gortdrum Mines, Monard, Co. Tipperary – Saturday, October 20. The four collection points are as follows:

Those interested in availing of the service will be required to have a valid herd number, the IFFPG added.

Advertisement

It is understood that the focus of the centres will be directed at the recycling of old tyres from farmyards. The funding was recently granted by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten.

The news was welcomed at the time by the chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, Thomas Cooney.

He previously said: “The IFA has lobbied for a number of years for the introduction of a ‘take back’ scheme for waste tyres.

Farmers continue to demonstrate a real willingness to recycle waste generated on farms.