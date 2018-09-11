Coillte launches BioClass system for biodiversity sites

A new classification system that will allow for integrated planning and management of key biodiversity sites has been launched by Coillte across the company’s 440,000ha estate.

The ‘BioClass’ system has been designed to categorise key areas of ecological value, from very high to moderate.

The tool will enable Coillte to ensure its biodiversity areas are properly managed and resourced, the company says.

Speaking today at Coillte’s Biodiversity Seminar at the Science Gallery in Dublin, Coillte chief executive Fergal Leamy outlined the rationale behind the new ‘BioClass’ system and why this “marks a new phase for Coillte and biodiversity in Ireland”.

The system categorises biodiversity areas into four BioClasses.

Advertisement BioClass 1: Forests and other habitats of outstanding ecological value;

BioClass 2: Forests and other habitats of excellent ecological value;

BioClass 3: Forests and other habitats of good ecological value;

BioClass 4: Forests and other habitats currently of moderate ecological value, but with good potential for restoration or enhancement. These are:

Leamy said: “Over the past 29 years, Coillte has been the custodian of some of the most diverse and important biodiversity sites in Ireland, and we take this responsibility very seriously.

“Coillte has invested significantly into restoring and managing Ireland’s key biodiversity habitats, but we believe more needs to be done to secure the future of these habitats longevity.

“However, it is fair to say that the value of these sites has not always been recognised in a commercial sense.

We don’t have all the answers, but we want to facilitate the next steps in the development of our approach to support Ireland’s biodiversity.

Coillte ecologist, Dr. Aileen O’Sullivan, who led the design of the BioClass system, explained: “We developed ‘BioClass’ because we needed a tool that enables us to flag important sites, prioritise resources and integrate biodiversity into forest management planning.”