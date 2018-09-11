Midlands company launches ‘high-output’ PTO-powered compressor

Midlands-based company Applied has launched a new tractor-powered air compressor.

The new contraption is known as the VariMount 350; it’s essentially a PTO-driven compressor that’s designed to deliver a “large volume of air”. This particular product has apparently been under development for four years.

A company spokesperson explained: “We know all about compressed air. We’ve been designing and manufacturing blasting machines for over a decade – machines that require enormous volumes of compressed air.

“So, when designing a PTO-powered compressor, we had a head start. Our new machine [pictured below] is ready now.”

Unlike other mobile compressors on the market, Applied’s VariMount 350 is designed to be powered by either the front or rear PTO of a tractor. This, says the company, eliminates the challenges of towing a bulky, portable, diesel-powered air compressor behind a tractor (or other vehicle).

The company says that the machine has all sorts of applications. For example, it can be used to “blow out the lines of an umbilical slurry spreading system” or to “clear debris from a combine harvester before it leaves the field”.

Back in the yard, says the company, the VariMount 350 can be coupled to one of Applied’s blasting machines – to clean and restore old tanks or rusty farm machinery.

The company claims that it has patented elements of the VariMount 350’s design, including its pneumatic control system. Applied also says that the oil cooler fan is designed to “keep compressor oil temperature regulated for continuous operation”.

Importantly too, says the company, is the fact that “it’s made in Ireland”. Claimed output is up to 350 cfm (cubic ft per minute).