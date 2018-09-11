‘New-look’ Massey Ferguson round baler spotted

Massey Ferguson is in the process of launching an “upgraded and new-look” fixed-chamber round baler (following the arrival of MF-badged versions of previous Lely/Welger machines late last year).

Along with the “new-look” round baler, the company has also launched new ‘combi’ baler-wrappers.

The new RB 3130F (fixed-chamber baler) is notable for its revamped appearance, thanks to re-designed side panels. However, Massey Ferguson claims that there are “numerous improvements under the covers”.

Up front, the RB 3130F uses a camless pick-up, with five tine-bars. The pick-up is positioned “very close to the rotor”; this is to “improve crop-flow”.

Two 25cm-diameter augers direct the crop towards the centre of the machine’s intake.

Tail-gate locks

The bale chamber is home to 18 rollers; mechanical tail-gate locks with pressure sensors on both sides “help to maintain bale shape”.

Left-right indication allows the operator to monitor bale formation – via the in-cab screen.

The “improved” chamber has a spiral-type design, with a slightly reduced diameter at the front – for better feeding and bale rotation. Roller support bearings (in the bale chamber) have new scrapers – to remove debris and moisture from the bearings.

Xtracut models can be equipped with 13, 17 or 25 knives. Xtracut 17 and 25 versions have two sets of hydraulically-operated knife-banks (controlled from the cab) – enabling the operator to choose a single knife-bank, both knife-banks or no knives.

Meanwhile, Hydroflexcontrol offers a two-stage protection system against blockages, using “automatic mechanical floor cushioning” for minor blockages or hydraulically-controlled floor lowering for major obstructions.