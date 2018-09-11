‘New-look’ Massey Ferguson round baler spotted
Massey Ferguson is in the process of launching an “upgraded and new-look” fixed-chamber round baler (following the arrival of MF-badged versions of previous Lely/Welger machines late last year).
Along with the “new-look” round baler, the company has also launched new ‘combi’ baler-wrappers.Also Read: Massey Ferguson ‘combi’ baler-wrapper breaks cover
The new RB 3130F (fixed-chamber baler) is notable for its revamped appearance, thanks to re-designed side panels. However, Massey Ferguson claims that there are “numerous improvements under the covers”.
Up front, the RB 3130F uses a camless pick-up, with five tine-bars. The pick-up is positioned “very close to the rotor”; this is to “improve crop-flow”.
Two 25cm-diameter augers direct the crop towards the centre of the machine’s intake.
Tail-gate locks
The bale chamber is home to 18 rollers; mechanical tail-gate locks with pressure sensors on both sides “help to maintain bale shape”.
Left-right indication allows the operator to monitor bale formation – via the in-cab screen.
The “improved” chamber has a spiral-type design, with a slightly reduced diameter at the front – for better feeding and bale rotation. Roller support bearings (in the bale chamber) have new scrapers – to remove debris and moisture from the bearings.
Meanwhile, Hydroflexcontrol offers a two-stage protection system against blockages, using “automatic mechanical floor cushioning” for minor blockages or hydraulically-controlled floor lowering for major obstructions.
The new RB 3130F and RB 3130F Xtracut models replace the RB 1125F and RB 2125F/FPR.