Tipperary farm to host Bord Bia and Teagasc KT Farm Walk

Tipperary farmers Jim and Audrey Parkinson, will host the next in the series of Bord Bia and Teagasc September farm walks this Wednesday, September 12.

The event will run from 4:00 to 6:00pm on the couple’s farm at New Inn, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

The event will apparently highlight the benefits of farming sustainably and how farmer commitments in the Quality Assurance Schemes and Origin Green are paying dividends in positioning Irish food as a premium product in international markets.

This is a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine approved, Knowledge Transfer (KT) event.

The walks will provide farmers with greater insights to Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) audit, emphasising the importance of audit compliance.

Origin Green at farm and international marketing levels;

Bord Bia’s SBLAS audit and the legal requirements of farmers to pass this inspection, with a focus on maintaining accurate animal remedy purchase records and animal remedy usage records, among others;

Farm-safety requirements, such as the risk assessment document;

Information on markets abroad – live cattle export numbers, markets that are delivering for Irish farmers, among others. The walks will cover:

Jim and Audrey said they are looking forward to welcoming the group to their suckler beef enterprise.

“We are delighted to host such an event to show how farming sustainably has increased efficiencies on our farm and if we can help others make the changes necessary for their enterprises so much the better,” the couple said.

Bord Bia Quality Assurance manager Mick Houlihan said that the walks are part of the ongoing support to farmers to meet the requirements of domestic and international food buyers.

“The reputation of Irish farmers, our Quality Assurance Schemes and Origin Green are key to our success in marketing Irish food and drink, and farmers will see the extent of this activity during the event and our plans for expansion,” he said.

The integrity of the QA farm audit is critical to underpinning this reputation and these walks provide us with an opportunity to communicate to our farmers how best to prepare for the farm audit.

Local Teagasc advisor Michael Daly said: “This Teagasc / Bord Bia joint farm walk is a good opportunity for farmers to obtain information on export markets and see how Irish beef and lamb is marketed under the Origin Green national programme.