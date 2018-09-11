€290,000 allocated to initiatives aimed at reducing food waste

It has been announced today (Tuesday, September 11) that a total of €290,000 in funding has been allocated to initiatives aimed at reducing food waste.

These initiatives will be aimed at reducing food waste generated by food businesses, retailer/wholesalers, or suppliers in rural areas.

Funding has also been awarded to initiatives hoping to promote and develop agri-food tourism in rural areas.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, confirmed the news earlier today.

Successful projects

A total of €196,921 has been awarded to the Clean Technology Centre at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) for its ‘Expansion and development of the Savour Food, Food Waste Reduction Programme’.

The agri-food tourism funding will be allocated to Carlow County Council (€46,550) and to O’Connell Marketing ( €46,130 ) on behalf of the Taste Wexford in conjunction with Anthony O’Toole .

The funding will be provided under under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Advertisement

Commenting on the funding, Minister Creed said: “The food waste project will further enhance the work previously funded to identify, target and address what is a rapidly growing issue – not just here in Ireland, but globally.

Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year. We must continue to develop initiatives to help to address this issue.

Creed added that the Food Wise 2025 initiative highlights the “natural synergy” between agri-food and local tourism.

He also outlined the importance of agri-food tourism for rural areas and the importance of showcasing “the people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, and local cuisine.”