Kubota-branded farm machinery all set for Irish launch

Kverneland Group Ireland is embarking on the roll-out of some Kubota-branded implements/machinery here in Ireland.

This follows on from the acquisition of Kverneland Group by Kubota Corporation back in 2012. During recent years, Kubota-branded implements (from the Kverneland/Vicon product dossiers) have been launched in several markets throughout Europe.

The introduction of these implements has been managed by Kverneland sales companies/subsidiaries in relevant markets. Now, Kverneland Group Ireland will launch them here – in the Irish market.

Implements/machines and Kubota tractor dealers have already been selected for the launch of this product line.

We can also confirm that Kverneland Group Ireland will launch the implements on Kubota’s stand (number 354) at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore (Co. Offaly) next week.

Advertisement

The product line-up will include mowers, rakes, tedders, pendulum-type fertiliser spreaders and flail choppers.

four Kubota tractor dealers on the island of Ireland – namely: DA Forgie (Northern Ireland);

Clarkes of Cavan (Cavan);

John Atkins & Co (Cork);

Mulchrone Brothers (Mayo). The launch of these implements will initially involveon the island of Ireland – namely:

Kverneland Group Ireland will be responsible for the supply of these implements to the above listed dealers, along with parts and service from its Kilkenny-based facilities.

The company also said that it is “committed to launching this line-up of implements in Ireland, in addition to its existing Kverneland and Vicon brands”.