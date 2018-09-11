North Kerry Greenway project given the green light by councillors

Plans for the development of a 10.5km greenway from Listowel, Co. Kerry, to the border with Co. Limerick were given the green light by councillors in the Listowel Municipal District yesterday (Monday, September 10).

The North Kerry Greenway is set to be developed along a disused railway line – which is in the ownership of Kerry County Council – and it will link up with the Great Southern Trail, which extends from Abbeyfeale for 40km into Co. Limerick.

This decision follows comes just one week after after councillors in the Tralee Municipal District voted to approve planning for the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

It also comes in the wake of the recent submission of a planning application to An Bord Pleanala for the development of the South Kerry Greenway.

Councillors in the Listowel Municipal District approved a report on the North Kerry Greenway, which itemised and considered the 98 submissions received during the public consultation on the project, at the beginning of the week.

This followed a public information day – which was held in Listowel on May 24 – that was attended by approximately 200 people. The detailed plans for the route were also made available in council offices and on the council’s website.

Advertisement

Route

Starting from Ballygowloge, Listowel, the North Kerry Greenway will set off on a 10.5km route which will take in 10 townlands before reaching the border with Co. Limerick.

The plan is for the works to be carried out in one phase. These works will consist of: the clearance of the line; the laying of a 3m wide tarmacadam surface; the provision of traffic calming measures; and the reinstatement of drainage and agricultural underpasses where necessary.

Commenting on the news, Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, Cllr. Aoife Thorton, said: “This is a very significant day for north Kerry. The development of the North Kerry Greenway represents a major boost for tourism and the local economy.

“I want to acknowledge the support and cooperation of residents and landowners along the route and I can assure those living along the line that there will be continued engagement as the project progresses.

“I also want to acknowledge the work of the staff in the Capital Infrastructure Unit of Kerry County Council who have worked tirelessly to bring it to this stage. I look forward to an application for funding for the project and look forward to seeing it progress further at the earliest opportunity.”