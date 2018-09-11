Spring lamb market remains relatively stable

As was the case last week, the spring lamb market has continued to remain stable; factory buyers are offering base quotes from 460c/kg up to 470c/kg (excluding Quality Assurance (QA) bonuses) for spring lambs.

The two Irish Country Meats’ plants – located in Navan and Camolin – are starting negotiations with farmers at 460c/kg (+10c/kg QA), Kepak Athleague is offering a base of 465c/kg (+5c/kg QA) and Kildare Chilling is working off 470c/kg (+10c/kg QA).

However, deals are being done at slightly higher prices and some specialised finishers have secured prices of 480-490c/kg for factory-fit lambs.

Like the spring lamb trade, little change has also been witnessed in the ewe trade and buyers are offering 250-260c/kg (excluding QA bonuses) for suitable lots.

Supplies show signs of easing

After reaching a peak of 78,428 head during the week ending August 19, weekly sheep supplies are showing some signs of returning to more normal levels.

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which took place between August 21 and August 25, saw the throughput of sheep at export approved plants rise significantly. Over 150,000 sheep were processed in the two weeks immediately ahead of the festival, figures from the Department of Agriculture show.

During the week ending September 2, however, the number of sheep presented for slaughter was back considerably. Some 66,720 sheep were processed – back 5,680 head on the previous week. In addition, spring lamb supplies also eased – falling from 62,696 head to 54,251 head.