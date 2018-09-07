Barn containing 1,500t of silage and 200 bales goes ablaze

A large barn went on fire in the UK last night (Thursday, September 6), resulting in 60 firefighters being called in to tackle the blaze.

The incident occurred in rural Lancashire, England, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Hornby were called to reports of a fire at a property on Cantsfield Road, Cantsfield near Hornby.

The fire involved a single storey farm building, approximately 30m by 15m.

The barn contained approximately 1,500t of silage and approximately 200 bales of straw, according to Lancaster Fire and Rescue.

The number of appliances at the scene was quickly increased to eight for water relay.

Firefighters were continuing to deal with the large silage barn fire in Cantsfield as of 7:30am this morning.

The fire service set up a 1km water relay from the River Greta and excavate burning material from the barn and extinguish it in adjacent fields.

Incident commander Mark Hutton has been dealing with the incident overnight and said: “This has been a real partnership effort in getting to where we are with this fire.

This has been a significant incident, which will also go on to be a prolonged incident as we work to excavate the material from the barn and fully extinguish the fire.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the firefighting effort so far for their hard work and reassure the public that we are working to bring about a successful conclusion to this incident as quickly as possible.