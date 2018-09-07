100,000 fewer calves registered to beef cows than 2012

The number of calves born to beef dams – suckler calf registrations in other words – have fallen significantly since 2012, figures taken from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show.

As of August 31, 2018, 752,506 calves were registered to beef dams on Irish farms – back 33,966 head or 4.3% on the corresponding period in 2017.

More interestingly, however, is the fall witnessed when this year’s beef calf registrations are compared to the same period in 2012.

Back on August 30, 2012, some 855,293 calves were registered to beef dams – 102,787 head higher than those witnessed in 2018.

A number of factors can be blamed for this fall; however, the lack of profitability in suckler systems and the switch to dairy by some operators has had a role to play.

Looking at dairy calf registrations for example, the figures show that dairy births stood at 1,340,338 head as of August 31, 2018 – up 40,994 head or 3.2% on the corresponding period in 2017.

Meanwhile, if we compare 2018 and 2012 dairy calf registrations, an additional 325,364 calves were registered to dairy dams in 2018 versus 2012.

The unshackling of milk quotas – resulting in the growth of the national dairy herd post April 2015 – has had the greatest bearing on this figure.