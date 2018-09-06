FarmLand – Episode 2

The current series of AgriLand’s new, cutting-edge, digital broadcast show entitled FarmLand continues tonight (Thursday, September 6).

On tonight’s show, presenter Claire Mc Cormack will speak with the chairman of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group, Bobby Miller, as well as former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Miller will focus on the current challenges facing malting barley growers and why he fears for the sector moving forward. He stressed that growers of malting barley need to see a significant price rise, otherwise tillage farmers may turn their backs on the industry completely.

Meanwhile, Ahern underlined that the game is not lost for Irish farmers when it comes to Brexit – as he believes a ‘no-deal’ outcome is unlikely.

