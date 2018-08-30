FarmLand – Episode 1
The first-ever episode of AgriLand’s new, cutting-edge, digital broadcast show entitled FarmLand airs tonight (Thursday, August 30).
On tonight’s show, presenter Claire Mc Cormack will speak with: the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Michael Creed; MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness; and leading agri-food economist Ciaran Fitzgerald.
The topics up for discussion tonight will include: the looming fodder crisis; Brexit; and farm safety.
FarmLand, which will air every Thursday evening, is supported by well-known agri retailer Homeland – the retail arm of Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.