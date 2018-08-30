FarmLand – Episode 1

The first-ever episode of AgriLand’s new, cutting-edge, digital broadcast show entitled FarmLand airs tonight (Thursday, August 30).

On tonight’s show, presenter Claire Mc Cormack will speak with: the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Michael Creed; MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness; and leading agri-food economist Ciaran Fitzgerald.

The topics up for discussion tonight will include: the looming fodder crisis; Brexit; and farm safety.