John Deere’s new 9000 Series foragers: The full details…

Building on the existing 8000 Series machines, John Deere has launched four new self-propelled forage harvester models – from 625 to 970hp.

According to the manufacturer, the 9000 Series will provide “10% more productivity while consuming 10% less fuel – compared to its existing top-of-the-range machines”.

When it comes to maize, the new machines supposedly deliver “10% higher kernel processing scores”.

John Deere says that these performance figures have been verified, in the field, by “renowned independent research institutes”.

The foragers have undergone a subtle outward design tweak, including the addition of twin exhausts (pictured below). At the heart of the three biggest models – the 9700, 9800 and 9900 – is a powerful 24.2L V12 Liebherr engine.

This engine’s performance, combined with other “efficiency-enhancing developments” (such as optimised component speeds at low engine rpm), forms the basis of John Deere’s new HarvestMotion concept.

The crop channel is 850mm wide – enough says the company to “handle a tremendous throughput”. Because of the higher engine horsepower, these new foragers have a “reinforced drive-train and improved main-frame”.

John Deere has extended its range of kernel processors (corn crackers) by introducing the XStream KP unit. It has been developed together with US-based company Scherer.

It provides a roll diameter of 250mm and a 50% roll speed differential – apparently increasing processing intensity by 10%.

Kernel processor rolls are available with a standard saw-tooth design on the Premium KP unit, and either the saw-tooth or a new XCut design on the XStream KP, which has a spiral cut groove across the roll surface.

Both roll designs are also available with the existing Dura Line “heavy-duty” coating.

Another feature of the new XStream KP is the built-in temperature monitoring system (pictured below); it keeps the operator abreast of bearing temperature.

The new 9000 Series self-propelled forage harvesters are available with John Deere’s AMS precision farming systems.

These include: the new HarvestLab 3000 NIR (near infrared) sensor (for real-time measurements of crop yield, moisture and other constituents); AutoTrac automatic steering; RowSense feeler guidance (to allow the forager to automatically follow maize rows); and Active Fill Control (AFC) for automatic filling of trailers.

The specifications of the four new 9000 Series machines are detailed below:

Some existing models from the 8000 Series line-up will continue to be available. The 8100, 8200, 8300, 8400 and 8500 will be retained .

‘New’ 8600 model

Originally launched in 2014 as the entry-level ‘wide-body’ forager in the 8000 Series, the ‘new’ 8600 will now top the current range of ‘standard crop channel’ models – from the 8100 to the 8500.

Even fitted with chunky 710/75 R42 front tyres, John Deere says that all remaining 8000 Series models (along with the ‘new’ 8600) will be within the critical road transport width of 3m.