BKT has just unveiled its latest tyre aimed at the agricultural equipment market, which it has dubbed the ‘Powertrailer SR 331’.

When it comes to tyre choice for tankers, the emphasis has usually been on field performance and the avoidance of soil compaction through the use of a tyre’s floatation properties.

However, with this latest product, BKT has switched to improving road performance, as many tankers may spend as much time, if not more, in transport mode rather than spreading on the field.

Premium tyre from BKT

The all steel radial tyre is being promoted as one of the company’s flagship products as it joins the already extensive portfolio of 3,600 products available from BKT.

The company claims that the Powertrailer SR 331 is a tyre that will gain immediate acceptance within farming, being billed as a solution specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of trailer and tanker transport applications.

Durability, strength and fuel efficiency are the three major attributes of the new tyre and by combining good flotation properties with low rolling resistance, BKT claims that road operations have become a great deal more efficient.

On road advantages

A further key feature of this tyre is said to be its excellent stability, even at high speeds, and during the more demanding handling situations, such as cornering or roundabouts, where significant weight transfer occurs.

Moreover, the all steel construction ensures improved transportation performance even when heavily loaded, making it suitable for the movement of slurry. The new tyre joins an extensive range of agricultural products from BKT

A special sidewall rib will provide enhanced protection against impacts and tire rubbing effects, while the hexagonal bead with chafer reinforcement ensures that the tyre fits perfectly on the rim.

BKT has not forgotten the tractor driver who, we are reassured will benefit from increased comfort and general road manners of the tyre, thanks to he multi block tread ensuring a uniform wear, reducing tractor-induced vibration phenomena.