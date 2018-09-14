Post Insurance reveals car cover agreement with FBD

Post Insurance, the An Post subsidiary, will sell FBD car insurance policies through its online, phone and post office channels in a new agreement between the two firms.

The announcement marks the latest addition to the Post Insurance suite of car, home, life, travel and pet insurance products and comes at a time of strong growth in the motor policy books and profitability of both businesses.

In a statement from both companies, it was said that FBD Insurance and An Post recognise a “natural synergy” between the two Irish brands.

This partnership reflects an ambition by both insurance players to further broaden their reach and appeal within the market, the statement added.

Commenting on the move, Paul Grimes, managing director of Post Insurance, said: “This means even greater choice and value for Post Insurance customers and we look forward to working with one of the top insurers in the Irish market to develop outstanding customer propositions.”

Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail, added: “The alliance of our trusted and thriving Irish brands is good news for Irish drivers and it makes great business sense for An Post and for our postmasters as we expand our range of financial services, giving more choice and value to customers everywhere, through multiple channels.”

Fiona Muldoon, chief executive of FBD Insurance, also commented on the matter.

She said: “Together FBD and Post Insurance intend to protect many more motor customers with this great new product.

As Ireland’s only indigenous insurer with strong connections to local communities, this partnership is a great fit for us.

“The FBD team looks forward to working with the Post Insurance network to bring our car product to all motorists across the country.”

Post Insurance

Post Insurance is an insurance intermediary and a wholly-owned subsidiary of An Post with over 170,000 customers, 160 staff members and 25 retail outlets nationwide.