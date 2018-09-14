Ornua seeks top talent in new global campaign

A global campaign has been rolled out by Ornua to showcase the world-class careers on offer at the “home of Irish dairy”.

The aim of this campaign is to attract top talent in Ornua’s key markets to support the delivery of Ornua’s mission to bring the best of Irish dairy, on behalf of dairy farming families in Ireland, to 112 markets across the world.

The global employer brand campaign – called ‘Irish Roots; Global Opportunities’ – will support the talent drive that Ornua requires to meet its ambitious 2021 plans.

These plans aim to sustainably grow Irish dairy exports from current annualised sales of €2 billion to €3 billion in revenue.

The campaign features Ornua employees taking viewers on a journey through: What it’s like to work at the home of Irish dairy; a behind-the-scenes look at the hub of product development and innovation at Kerrygold Park; and the dynamic global footprint of the company across the world.

It will run across print and digital platforms featuring a series of striking contrasts that capture the essence of Ornua’s beginnings with the dynamism of what is today a thriving and ambitious dairy company on the world stage.

The campaign will be rolled out in markets including the UK, Germany, Africa, and the USA in September and October.

For over 50 years, Ornua has been “providing global opportunities and international careers to its 2,000-strong team who bring the unique and world-renowned taste of Irish dairy to the world”, the company has said.

Ornua has sales and marketing teams working in-market from 19 subsidiaries across all four corners of the world from Algiers to Beijing and Lagos to LA.

The ‘Irish Roots: Global Opportunities’ campaign will underpin Ornua’s ongoing talent drive across the many functions of the business – finance, operations, sales, marketing, IT and science, among others to support continued business growth.

Unveiling the exciting campaign, Majella Darcy, group HR director for Ornua, commented on the initiative.

She said: “We are very proud to launch this campaign which recognises the hugely ambitious organisation that Ornua is today – having posted record results in 2017 and having signalled plans to grow Irish dairy exports to €3 billion by 2021.

We need the right people to achieve this growth, and this campaign will play an important role in supporting our drive to attract the talent we require to continue to bring the best of Irish dairy to every corner of the globe.

“Our talent needs are continually evolving and diversifying as we continue to grow as an organisation,” she said.

“We need excellent food scientists and technicians, financial services professionals, marketers, born innovators and future leaders to help us achieve global growth on behalf of Ireland’s dairy farmers.