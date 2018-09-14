Opportunity to hear from 3 of Ulster’s top grassland farmers

The Ulster Grassland Society will kick off its winter programme with a dairy seminar on Wednesday (September 19).

The seminar, which be held at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Greenmount Campus will feature three local dairy farmers who will outline their own farming business and the challenges of growing grass this summer.

Featured farmers

The three featured farmers are Chris Catherwood from Newtownards, Reggie Lilburn from Dromore and Gregg Somerville from Dromara. All three have previously featured as winners in the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year competition. Judging is already underway for the 2018 competition.

Omagh farmer Andrew Wright will then provide a young person’s perspective in a presentation on how he has tackled soil compaction on his farm.

Dr. Mike Johnston from Dairy UK will also discuss milk markets with a presentation expected to encourage debate amongst those attending.

Following lunch there will be a short tour of the college dairy unit looking at specific management issues in the dairy herd with proceedings scheduled to finish at 3:00pm.

UGS President John Milligan and his Executive Committee look forward to a good attendance at this important seminar for dairy farmers.

The cost for the day is £10 and bookings should be made to UGS Secretary George Reid on: 079-2003-7910. Alternatively, those interested can make a booking via email on: [email protected].