Kerry holds its milk price for August supplies
Kerry has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for August supplies, announcing an unchanged figure on last month.
The Kerry Group base milk price for August remains unchanged at 32c/L including VAT, a spokesperson for the company said earlier today (Friday, September 14).
This continues a trend set so far this month, with both Lakeland and Glanbia also revealing unchanged prices for their suppliers.
Glanbia Ireland (GI) has increased its base milk price for August from 31c/L to 32c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. There will be no support payment from Glanbia co-op this month, however.
Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said: “The market outlook remains cautious. The level of milk supply from the main exporting regions will be a key factor determining the price outlook over the coming months.
“The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”
This follows on from Lakeland’s decision to increase its price by 1c/L for July milk.
While milk powder prices have improved, butter prices have weakened “significantly” in the past month, the processor outlined.