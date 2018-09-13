Glanbia holds its August milk price
Glanbia has decided to hold its milk price for August suppliers, the processor revealed today (Thursday, September 13).
Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for August manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Glanbia chairman Martin Keane said: “The market outlook remains cautious. The level of milk supply from the main exporting regions will be a key factor determining the price outlook over the coming months.
“The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”
Lakeland price
Meanwhile, earlier this week Lakeland Dairies decided to hold its price for milk produced last month; it will pay its suppliers 32.78c/L including VAT for the second month in a row.
This follows on from Lakeland’s decision to increase its price by 1c/L for July milk.
In a statement, it said: “Recognising the difficult conditions experienced by dairy farmers as a result of the extended period of very dry weather during the summer, last month Lakeland introduced a €20/t discount on every tonne of fertiliser bought by milk suppliers and shareholders in the Republic of Ireland – effective from August 1.
“This €20/t discount will continue to apply until the end of the fertiliser spread season,” the statement added.