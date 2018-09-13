UCD AgSoc committee for 2018/2019 elected

The committee for University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) Agricultural Society (AgSoc) for the 2018/2019 academic year has recently been elected.

The elections took place on Tuesday, September 11. The two charities being supported by the society this year were also announced on the evening.

The news comes after last year’s AgSoc students handed over a record-breaking donation of €60,000 to their two chosen charities, 22q11 Ireland and Pieta House. This topped the previous sum of €50,000 which the student society raised in 2017.

The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA) and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust are the two charities being supported by the society this year.

Auditor: Michael Geary;

Secretary: Joan Geoghegan;

Treasurer: Thomas Treacy;

Careers rep: Martin Merrick;

Debate rep: Louise O’Connor;

AgSoc ball coordinators: Sarah Tierney, Hannah Brunton, Colm Ronan and Cian McAndrew;

Ceres magazine organisers: Andrew O’Donnell and Laura McAteer;

Sponsorship overseers: Enda Shalvey and Bernard Ryan;

Sports organisers: Cathy Ennis and Thomas Hayes;

Tea-shop management: Clodagh Kelly, Jane Hennigen, Laura McCrann and Mark Connolly;

Mystery Tour organisers: Ciaran Fleming and Enda Greene;

Third-year reps: Aoife Bergin and Eoin Cashman;

Second-year reps: Shane Dolphin and Sinead Edwards;

First-year reps: Paul Burke and Eoin McCormack. The elected committee is as follows:

AgSoc

The primary objective of the society is to provide an opportunity for students with a common interest to make friends and build networks while studying at UCD. All AgSoc members are eligible to vote in the elections.

Meanwhile, the group’s fundraising and donations of monies raised has grown significantly in recent years.

AgSoc was first established at UCD in 1923 and is, to date, one of the most active student societies in the university – with 1,233 members registered for the 2017/2018 academic period.