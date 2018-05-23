Agri students raise record-breaking €60,000 for chosen charities

UCD’s Agricultural Science Society (AgSoc) students recently handed over a record-breaking donation of €60,000 to their two chosen charities, 22q11 Ireland and Pieta House.

This tops even the substantial sum of €50,000 which the student society donated in 2017.

22q11 Ireland was chosen as the main benefactor and received a donation of €50,000, the largest donation the charity has received to date. Pieta House received a donation of €10,000 to aid with their endeavours.

22q11 Ireland is the national charity for children and adults diagnosed with 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, DiGeorge Syndrome and VCFS.

Meanwhile, well-known charity Pieta House provides specialised treatment for people who have suicidal intentions or who participate in self-harming, as well as counseling for bereaved families affected by suicide.

The money was raised through organising both social and educational events coupled with a number of fundraising drives, according to the society.

Events, some of which apparently drew crowds of up to 850 people, included: an “Ags vs Vets” charity boxing night; a monster raffle with a pedigree Limousin heifer up for grabs; Careers Day; and the renowned “Ag Week”.

The money was raised throughout the 2017/18 academic year with events being organised by the committee.

‘AgSoc’

The primary objective of the society is to provide an opportunity for students with a common interest to make friends and build networks while studying at UCD.

Meanwhile, the group’s fundraising and generous donations of monies raised has grown significantly in recent years.

The combined donation made to 22q11 Ireland and Pieta House is the largest sum of money raised by AgSoc to date, as well as being the biggest cash donation made by a UCD student society to a charitable organisation in the 2017-18 academic year.

AgSoc was first established at University College Dublin in 1923 and is to date one of the most active student societies in the university, with 1,233 members registered for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The society is run by a 25-strong student committee in a voluntary capacity with all monies raised donated to worthy causes.

AgSoc’s auditor Peter Thomas Keaveney is a final year student of the BAgrSc Animal and Crop Production programme from Co. Galway.

Commenting on the matter, he said: “It was a really enjoyable and truly rewarding experience. On behalf of the society I would like to say a huge thanks to anyone that contributed or supported us in any way including the students and our sponsors.