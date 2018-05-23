Old-school grassmen gearing up to ‘break for the border’

The ‘Border Counties Vintage Grassmen’ will hold a vintage silage cutting demonstration early next month.

It’s scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 3, at Inniskeen near Carrickmacross (Co. Monaghan) – beside the GAA Grounds.

It will feature single-chop silage harvesters (as well as other types), vintage mowing bars, nostalgic hay-making along with a broader display of machinery and equipment from yesteryear.

Proceeds are destined to go to a good cause; the recipient will be the Multiple Sclerosis Society (Monaghan, Louth and Armagh).

The group behind the event can be contacted via its Facebook page.

Eye-catching shots

Meanwhile, this gallery (below) is a collection of pictures from last year’s event.

All of these shots were taken by photographer Ray Mallon (RM Agriphotos).

All of these shots were taken by photographer Ray Mallon (RM Agriphotos).