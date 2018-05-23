See what this Ford 5000 in ‘as-new’ condition fetched at auction

This 1975 (four-cylinder) Ford 5000 (pictured above) – a model likely to evoke fond memories for many readers – was one of a 38-strong tractor collection that went under the hammer in England earlier this month (May 12).

It bore the serial number 956454. It was equipped with Dual Power and was shod on Goodyear 13.6-38 rear and 7.50-16 front wheels/tyres.

Supplied new by Ernest Doe & Son (England), it sold for £16,400 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

At the same auction, this 1974 (three-cylinder) Ford 4000 (pictured below) also went under the hammer. Bearing the serial number 937496, it sat on 13.6-36 rear and Goodyear 7.50-16 front wheels//tyres. Showing 3,308 hours, it sold for £6,800 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

Next up was this (three-cylinder) Ford 3000 (pictured below). It was fitted with 12.4-28 rear and 6.00-16 front wheels/tyres. It also sold; the hammer fell at £9,000 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

Also up for grabs was this 1968 (three-cylinder) Ford 2000 (pictured below). Its serial number was B852933 and it was fitted with Goodyear 12.4/11-28 rear and Goodyear 6.00-16 front wheels/tyres. Showing 4,608 hours, it sold for £8,000 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

One of the more unusual lots at the auction was this 1973 Ford 1000 (pictured below) – notable for its 23hp, two-cylinder (1,272cc) engine. Showing just 2,325 hours, it sold for £6,600 (no VAT) plus 5% buyer’s commission.

The 1000 was introduced in the US in 1970; it was the company’s attempt to capitalise on the growing market for compact tractors.

It was manufactured for Ford Tractor Operations by the Ishikawajima Shibaura Machinery Corporation of Matsumoto, Japan. The specification included a 9F 2R gearbox.

The 1000 was not offered outside the US; just 40 were sold in 1970, rising to 152 the following year.

